Congress pleads govt to help evacuate Indian students stranded in Iran amid escalating tensions

The Congress party Sunday appealed to the Ministry of External Affairs to establish a “coordinated evacuation mechanism” to help Indian students stranded in Iran amid escalating tensions.

“The MEA must move beyond passive advisories and immediately establish a coordinated evacuation mechanism – complete with emergency response teams, real time communication channels and logistic support – before the window for safe exit narrows any further,” Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said in a post oin handle X.

Stating that over 1,500 Indian students are currently stranded in Iran as the country faces escalating tensions with Israel, Khera pointed out: “With flights suspended, airspace over Tehran closed, and internet access disrupted, more than 1,500 Indian students are left in a state of precarity and uncertainty – with no information about evacuation or safe zones.”

Acknowledging that the Indian Embassy has issued a generic advisory urging the students to “remain vigilant, avoid all unnecessary movements, follow the Embassy’s Social Media accounts and observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities”, Khera said that students remain trapped in distress as the Indian Embassy in Iran remains “unresponsive.”

“We are traumatized after last night’s attack. There has been no response from the Indian Embassy. Our families are panicking,” Khera quoted a student highlighting their trauma.

“This is not the first time Indian citizens have been left pleading for help during foreign crises. Whether it was Sudan, Ukraine, or now Iran, Modi’s government has turned evacuations into propaganda opportunities – stepping in late, speaking too much, and doing too little, too slowly,” the Congress leader alleged.