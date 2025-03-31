Congress pays homage to Sheila Dikshit on her birth anniversary

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Monday paid rich tributes to former chief minister Sheila Dikshit on her birth anniversary.

Yadav along with other senior party leaders paid floral tributes at the portrait of the former chief minister at the party’s Delhi office.

Remembering Dikshit, Yadav said Dikshit had carried out all round development to make Delhi a world class capital.

Recalling her contribution, he said, “The Congress government under Sheila Dikshit, with the unstinted support of Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh and other leaders brought path breaking developments like Delhi metro, CNG in public transport, flyovers, under passes, a network of roads, sewage lines, greenery to make Delhi a clean and green world class city”.

Yadav said the people of Delhi still remember her for that.