Congress never helped poor when in power: Himachal CM

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, on Saturday, accused the Congress of never thinking about helping poor and vulnerable sections of the society when they were in power.

“Now the same Congress leaders who opposed welfare schemes of the state government in the name of making people habitual of freebies are now giving 10 guarantees and claims of providing 300 units of free power,” Thakur said.

The CM, on Wednesday, presided over the ‘Pragtisheel Himachal: Sathapna Ke 75 Varsh’ programme at Gondpur Banehra in Gagret Vidhan Sabha area of the Una district.

He thanked every citizen of the state for their contribution to making it strong and vibrant over these 75 years.

The Chief Minister said when the whole nation was celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Himachal Pradesh is also celebrating 75 years of its existence and this series of events is to thank everyone who has contributed towards making the state where it stands today.

Thakur further said that this initiative of the state government is not going well with the Congress leaders, which was unfortunate and uncalled for.

CM lashed out the Congress party, saying that seeing political motives in celebration of this historic event shows the mindset of their leaders.

He said that the state over these years has made unprecedented development and credit of this goes to every Himachali and the vision of leadership provided by successive governments.

The Chief Minister said that the present State Government is also about to complete its present tenure which would be remembered for several welfare and development-oriented schemes aimed at welfare of the vulnerable sections of the society.

He said that the double engine Government of the Centre and the State ensured that the pace of development goes uninterrupted and also gets accelerated.

Referring to the development of Gagret Vidhan Sabha, Chief Minister said that Rs 235 crore has been spent on the work of channelization of Swan river in the area and SDM office has been opened at Gagret.

He declared that various water supply schemes were being executed in the area to facilitate the people.

The Chief Minister confirmed that a provision of Rs 40 lakh would be made for construction of a boundary wall in the ground where this public meeting was held.

He also announced that a ‘Saheed Samarak’ would also be constructed in the constituency.