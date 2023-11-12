“Congress’ minority declaration misleading, harmful”: BRS leader Dasoju Sravan Kumar

Reacting to Congress’ declaration for the minority class ahead of elections in Telangana, Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader Dasoju Sravan Kumar said on Saturday that the declaration is “misleading and harmful” to minorities.

“Congress’ minority declaration is misleading and harmful to the minority section. They have printed that, along with the BCs (backward classes), the minority census will also be done. The constitution has already mandated the minority census; why do you have to include that along with the BC caste census?” said Dasoju Sravan Kumar.

The BRS leader further alleged that the Congress party willingly wants to create a dispute between BC and minorities.

“I request all Muslims, Christians, and other minority groups to stay aware of Congress’ attempt to create tension between minorities and BCs,” he said.

The Congress earlier came out with a’minority declaration’ for Telangana, underscoring the party’s commitment to work for the “financial upliftment and empowerment” of minorities in the state.

In its declaration, the Congress promised to “conduct a caste census within the first six months of assuming power”. It also underlined its commitment to raising the budget for minorities’ welfare to Rs 4,000 crore while also promising a dedicated ‘sub-plan’ for Muslims.

Speaking on the Shadi Mubaarak, a scheme by the Telangana government for newlywed Muslim girls, Dasoju Sravan Kumar said, “Under the Shadi Mubaarak scheme, KCR government provides Rs 1.16 lakh to the family whose daughter is getting married.”

“In the Congress party’s minority declaration, they have claimed that they will provide Rs 1.60 lakh to the couple who will get married. We are providing the money in order to help out the family whose daughter is getting married while the Congress is providing it to the couple, which will create a tiff between the family of the married girl and boy,” added Dasoju Sravan Kumar.

He further lashed out at Congress and alleged that Congress has multiple such issues in its minority declaration, which indicate that Congress is plotting to end minority status.

The BRS leader, meanwhile, praised KCR for taking the Muslims along with him and working towards their upliftment. He compared Congress’ identification with communal riots and at the same time misleading the minorities and viewing everyone as a vote bank.