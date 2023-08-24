Congress leaders not allowed to meet jailed Yuva Rajput Sabha activists

Congress leaders led by former deputy chief minister Tara Chand were not allowed on Thursday to meet the detained leaders of the Yuva Rajput Sabha in the district jail at Kathua.

Chief spokesman of Congress, Ravinder Sharma said that a contingent of Police stopped senior Congress leaders and prevented them from meeting the detained leaders of Yuva Rajput Sabha in the Kathua jail. Congress activists took out a protest march in Kathua city towards the District Jail in support of the unconditional release of Yuva Rajput Sabha leaders.

They also demanded the abolishing of the Sarore toll plaza on the Jammu-Pathankot highway and raised slogans against the BJP, central government and UT administration, accusing them of fleecing the common people through toll tax and multiple taxes.

Tara Chand lashed out at the BJP government for imposing huge taxes in multiple forms upon the people amidst unprecedented price risee and record unemployment and announced to intensify the agitation to oppose the dictatorial approach of the government.

“The government is crushing the voice of common people for every genuine cause as BJP has utterly failed to safeguard the rights and interests of the common people, especially youth, and save them from all sorts of harassment”, he said.

Tara Chand lashed out at the administration for detaining the Yuva Rajput Sabha leaders who were protesting against toll being unnecessarily charged from the people”.

He said that after the abrogation of special status, the people of J&K are deprived of the protection of lands, jobs, and petty trade.

Senior Congress leaders, Thakur Balwan Singh, chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma, former MP Tarlok Singh Bajwa, former MLC Ved Mahajan, and former President of Jammu Bar Association MK Bhardwaj were among those who spoke at the rally.