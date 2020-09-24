The Delhi Police in its fresh chargesheet has named Congress leader and former Union Minister Salman Khurshid in the Delhi riots case which was induced due to CAA/NRC.

He has been booked in the case for giving ‘provocative speeches’ resulting in violence in the national capital.

“Umar Khalid, Salman Khurshid, Nadeem Khan they all used to give provocative speeches (at anti-CAA/NRC sit-ins in Delhi) and people used to get mobilized,” the witnesses said.

The Delhi Police have filed the 17,000 pages chargesheet on September 17.

However, the exact nature of the provocative speech was not mentioned in the chargesheet filed by the police.

“If you do garbage collection, you get a lot of filth. Any garbage can be put to support statements made by individuals. I would be intrigued to know what is a provocative statement,” NDTV quoted Congress leader as saying.

“Did I attend a protest to sing a lullaby or support a constitutional, legitimate cause. (This is) an attempt at garbage collection. Sadly, the garbage collectors are not doing a good job. Don’t pick up garbage and ask questions on the quality of garbage,” he added.

“Has (the witness) not lied by saying I made provocative statements. Have the police acted on the statement? If they have not acted on it what is the value of the statement,” Congress leader added.

In its earlier chargesheet filed over the investigations in the Delhi violence, the Delhi Police said the conspiracy was plotted right after the 2019 parliamentary elections.

“From the day that the results of the 2019 Parliamentary elections were declared, the tone and tenor of the public utterances of the key conspirators of the present case have shown a clear streak of affinity towards violence which had started playing out in their minds,” it said.

Police have filed a 2,695-page “final report” in the chargesheet filed against 15 people under the stringent UAPA in a case of alleged conspiracy related to the February riots in Northeast Delhi.