Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh Slams PM Modi’s Silence on Gaza Crisis

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh Tuesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence on the ongoing Gaza crisis, where Israel’s actions have resulted in significant humanitarian concerns.

Ramesh emphasised that while US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, the situation in Gaza remains dire, with no ceasefire in sight.

Advertisement

“President Trump has announced a ceasefire in relation to the US-Israel war on Iran. But there is still no ceasefire in Gaza where the Israel genocide continues unabated,” Ramesh said in a post shared on handle X.

Advertisement

“Prime Minister Modi’s silence on this catastrophe that has overtaken the Palestinians for well over eighteen months is deafening and has diminished India’s moral and political standing,” Ramesh claimed.

The Gaza Strip has been embroiled in a longstanding conflict with Israel, resulting in significant loss of life and displacement. The international community has been calling for a ceasefire to alleviate the humanitarian crisis. However, the situation remains volatile, with ongoing violence and casualties reported.

While some countries have condemned Israel’s actions, others have supported its right to self-defence. The United Nations has called for diplomacy to resolve the conflict.

Ramesh’s criticism highlights the need for India to take a more proactive stance on the Gaza crisis. As a significant player in global affairs, India’s voice can help shape the international response to the conflict. However, PM Modi’s silence on the issue has apparently raised questions about India’s commitment to humanitarian causes.

Meanwhile, Trump Tuesday took to Truth Social to announce that a ceasefire between Israel and Iran was now in place and asked both sides not to violate it, raising hopes of an end to the 12-day war even as deadly attacks were reported in both countries.

“THE CEASEFIRE IS NOW IN EFFECT. PLEASE DO NOT VIOLATE IT! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES!” the post on Truth Social said.