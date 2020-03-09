Congress veteran and former Union law minister Hansraj Bhardwaj died after a cardiac arrest at a hospital in New Delhi on Sunday evening. Party president Sonia Gandhi on Monday condoling the demise of former Governor Bhardwaj said, “May his soul rest in peace.”

Remembering Bhardwaj’s long years of service as a parliamentarian and law minister, Gandhi extended her heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters. Bhardwaj celebrated his 60th wedding anniversary on February 29.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP leader and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury also condoled Bhardwaj’s death.

“Anguished by the passing away of former minister Shri Hans Raj Bhardwaj,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted quoting Modi.

“My thoughts are with his family and well-wishers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti,” the tweet said.

The 83-year-old Bhardwaj died at a Max Hospital in Saket on Sunday evening after suffering cardiac arrest. He was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday for treatment of kidney ailments.

The cremation will take place at Nighambodh Ghat today at 4 pm, news agency PTI quoted his son Arun Bhardwaj as saying.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in his condolence tweet said, “I’m sorry to hear about the passing of former Governor & Law Minister, Shri Hansraj Bhardwaj. His long years of dedicated service to the Congress party will always be remembered. My condolences to his friends and family at this time of grief. Om Shanti.”

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad recalled his association with Bhardwaj in Parliament.

“Deeply condole the sad demise of Shri Hansraj Bhardwaj who for long years served as the Law Minister of India. We were together in the Parliament. May his soul Rest In Peace,” Prasad tweeted.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury remembered the leader as an “encyclopedia” on the Indian judicial system.

“Sad news about Shri Hans Raj Bhardwaj ji’s demise. Worked with him as an MP when he was a minister & shared the urge to safeguard our constitutional values. He was an encyclopedia on the Indian judicial system. Will miss him,” Yechury said in a tweet.

Bhardwaj was from Rohtak district of Haryana. He was born in Garhi Sampla village.

He was a Rajya Sabha member for five terms from April 1982 to June 2009.

Bhardwaj was the law minister for 14 years and served under the prime ministership of Rajiv Gandhi, Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh. He was appointed the governor of Karnataka in 2009.

He held a Doctor of Laws (Honoris Causa) degree and did his schooling from GBC High School, Rohtak, and college in BM College, Shimla. He also studied at Agra University and Panjab University.

(With PTI inputs)