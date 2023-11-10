Congress leader Anand Sharma calls ED’s allegation against Chhattisgarh CM “baseless”

Former Union Minister and Congress leader Anand Sharma reacted on Thursday to the allegations of the Enforcement Directorate against Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and called them “baseless”.

Hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress Working Committee member Sharma said, “it’s good to keep your point forward, but misusing the government agency is not appropriate.”

“All these allegations against CM Baghel are baseless and part of the BJP’s election campaign. It is good to keep your points or views forward, but targeting the opposition leaders and misusing the government agency is not appropriate,” the Congress leader told ANI.

The Congress leader exuded confidence, saying his party in Chhattisgarh will emerge victorious, adding that the Congress party has done a lot of work for the betterment since coming to power in 2018.

“After coming to power in 2018 in Chhattisgarh, Congress has done a lot of work for the betterment of the people of the state. We conquered a huge victory in 2018, and will surely gain a bigger victory again,” he said.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said that according to fresh evidence following a search operation on November 2, it was found that regular payments have been made in the past, and so far, around Rs 508 crore has been paid by Mahadev App promoters to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

However, CM Baghel has refuted the ED’s claim and said that the BJP wants to contest the upcoming Chhattisgarh polls with the help of its “agencies”.

The ED is investigating the Mahadev Book Online Betting App syndicate and the promoters of this betting syndicate.

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi also condemned the allegations of the Enforcement Directorate against CM Baghel on Wednesday and said that they have approached the Election Commission for immediate and prompt action.

“We have turned to the Election Commission to put an immediate stop to the activity of the election department of the BJP, the ED that they will enter wherever they want, they will go to any state they want, and they will give any statement they want. We condemn this and we turn to the EC for immediate, prompt action,” the Congress leader said.

The first phase of polling for the Chhattisgarh Assembly concluded on Tuesday, and the second phase will be held on November 17. The counting of votes will take place on December 3 in all five poll-bound states.