Congress joins Stalin’s fight for federalism; its Karnataka leader vows to fight unfair and unjust delimitation

The Congress has lent its full support to regional forces fighting to strengthen the federal structure of the country and taking on the central government to block its “unfair and unjust” delimitation of Lok Sabha seats.

The Congress sent two of its leaders – Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka and Chief Minister of Telangana – to the Delimitation Meeting convened by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in Chennai on Saturday.

Addressing yhe crucial meeting, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said Karnataka stood firmly alongside Tamil Nadu and other states to fight to protect the federal fabric of the nation.

“Friends, we are gathered here at a critical moment in India’s history. The very foundation of our democracy—federalism—is under threat. The very pillars of our federal democracy, enshrined by Babasaheb Ambedkar and the visionary framers of our Constitution, are being dismantled brick by brick,” Shivakumar said.

Today, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and every progressive state in this room faces a stark choice: submit to domination or rise in resistance, he said and added, “We choose resistance.”

The proposed delimitation exercise, based solely on population, is not just a technical adjustment; it is a political assault on the southern states. It seeks to punish us for our success in controlling population growth, improving literacy, and empowering women. Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and other southern states have contributed immensely to India’s growth.

We have prioritized education, healthcare, and sustainable development. Yet, the Centre now plans to reduce our parliamentary representation, effectively silencing our voices in the national discourse. This is not just unfair—it is a betrayal of the constitutional promise that development and good governance should be rewarded, not penalized, the Karnataka leader said.

Karnataka contributes over RS 4 lakh crore annually to the Centre’s Gross Tax Revenue. Yet, what do we get in return? A mere RS 45,000 crore in tax devolution and RS 15,000 crore in grants.

“For every rupee Karnataka contributes, only 13 paise comes back to us. This is not just an economic injustice; it is a systemic plunder of our resources,” Shivakumar said.

“Karnataka, with just 5% of India’s population, contributes 8.4% to the national GDP. We are the highest GST contributors in the country. Southern states, contributing 35% of India’s GDP, are treated as ATM machines for the North. Yet, our share in central funds is disproportionately low..” the Karnataka Dy CM said and added, “The 15th Finance Commission’s population-based formula has already cost us dearly. If the delimitation exercise proceeds as planned, our political voice will be further diminished, and our ability to advocate for our rights in Parliament will be crippled.”

“ This fight is not just about numbers; it is about our identity, our culture, and our heritage. Karnataka takes pride in its 1,500-year-old literary tradition, from the Vachanas of Basavanna to the works of Kuvempu. Tamil Nadu’s Sangam poetry, Kerala’s classical art forms, and Andhra’s Telugu heritage are not just regional treasures—they are the soul of India.

Yet, the Centre’s relentless push for “One Nation, One Language” seeks to erase this diversity’” he said in a powerful statement summing up the pride that the regions take in their roots.

Speaking out against language imposition, Shivakumar said, “.From railway signboards to competitive exams, the imposition of Hindi undermines our linguistic and cultural sovereignty. Let me be clear: Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and other regional languages are not mere dialects; they are the lifeblood of our civilizations.

We must draw inspiration from the great leaders of our states—Periyar, Ambedkar, Basavanna, Annadurai, and Narayana Guru—who fought tirelessly for social justice, equality, and linguistic rights.,” he said.

The delimitation exercise is not just about parliamentary seats; it is about the future of federalism in India. If the Centre proceeds with this unjust formula, it will alter the federal balance, giving disproportionate power to states that have failed to control population growth, he reiterated.

This will not only marginalize the southern states but also undermine the principles of cooperative federalism enshrined in our Constitution.

“The Karnataka Legislative Assembly has unanimously passed a resolution rejecting any delimitation exercise based on the new census. We demand that the 1971 Census remain the basis for delimitation, as it rewards states for their efforts in population control and sustainable development, the Karnataka leader added.

Shivakumar also put it in perspective that it was not a battle between the North and the South.