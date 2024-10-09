Congress is such a ‘parasitic party’ that swallows its allies: PM

Hailing the BJP’s third successive victory in the Haryana Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hit out at the Congress alleging that the grand old party is trying to weaken the country by spreading anarchy, and therefore they are instigating different sections of the society.

“In many states, the allies of Congress had to bear the brunt of Congress’ poor performance. The Congress is such a parasitic party that swallows its allies. The Congress wants to make such a country where people hate their own heritage, doubt their national institutions, and want to tarnish the image of everything that the countrymen are proud of. Whether it is the country’s Election Commission, the country’s police, the country’s judiciary, Congress wants to tarnish every institution,” the Prime Minister said.

People of most of the states of the country have put up ‘No Entry Boards’ for the Congress, PM Modi said.

“Earlier the Congress used to think that whether it works or not, people will vote for it. But now Congress’s secret has been exposed,” the Prime Minister said while addressing party workers and leaders at the BJP headquarters here after the results of Assembly elections in Haryana and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir were announced.

He said the country saw how they (Congress) tried to instigate the farmers, but the farmers of Haryana gave the Congress a befitting reply, showing that they stand with the country and the BJP.

“The Congress believes that being in power is their birthright, and therefore they feel like a fish out of water when out of power,” Prime Minister Modi said.

“The entire country is watching how the Congress party is spreading the poison of caste in the country. The people who have been living luxurious lives generation after generation are instigating people to fight over castes,” said the Prime Minister.

The prime minister said in Jammu and Kashmir, Assembly elections were conducted peacefully after decades. “This is a victory for the constitution and democracy of India,” said PM Modi.

He said the BJP has secured the highest vote percentage in Jammu and Kashmir polls.

The people of Jammu and Kashmir have given more votes to the National Conference and their allies, and I congratulate them for it. However, based on vote share, the BJP has emerged as the biggest party in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The election in Jammu and Kashmir was historic in many ways,” Prime Minister Modi said, adding that his election was the first to be held after the complete implementation of India’s constitution.

“After seven decades of independence, many sections of the society didn’t have the right to vote. In this election, they got the opportunity to vote for the first time. Many people claimed that Jammu and Kashmir would burn if Article 370 was abrogated. However, it didn’t burn, it blossomed,” said the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Modi was welcomed by the BJP workers as he arrived at the party headquarters on Tuesday evening. The party workers had gathered at the BJP headquarters for the mega celebrations to mark the favourable election results in Haryana.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were also present on the occasion.