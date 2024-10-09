BJP slams Rahul Gandhi as ‘entitled dynast, immature politician’ over Haryana poll remarks

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, calling him an “entitled dynast” and an “immature politician” following his comments on Congress’ electoral defeat in Haryana.

The party’s national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, “Rahul Gandhi is an entitled dynast and an immature leader who does not have any grace, especially when he loses”.

He further added, “Rahul Gandhi is accusing the Election Commission and the entire electoral process because he has lost the elections in Haryana and can’t come to terms with it. In J&K, you win the elections, the constitution is fine. And when you lose the elections in Haryana, the constitution, EVM, Election Commission, everything is in danger.”

Advertisement

The BJP leader also accused Gandhi of putting his family’s interests above national interests. “Both Hooda ji and Selja ji have accepted defeat gracefully… Is Rahul Gandhi overruling them?” he asked.

The comments from BJP come after Rahul Gandhi expressed his disappointment over Congress party’s defeat in Haryana, terming the results as “unexpected.” Gandhi had mentioned that the party is looking into complaints from several assembly constituencies and plans to take the matter to the Election Commission of India for further investigation. “We are analysing the unexpected results of Haryana. We will inform the Election Commission about the complaints coming from many assembly constituencies,” Gandhi said.

The BJP registered a historic victory for the third consecutive term in Haryana, defying projections by pollsters and experts. The Congress, which was predicted to win a thumping majority in all the exit polls, was restricted to 37 seats in the 90-member Haryana legislative assembly, while the BJP managed to win 48 seats. In the early trends, the Congress was way ahead of the BJP with a lead at one time in 77 seats. However, as soon as the counting progressed, the saffron party reduced the gap within minutes and soon took the lead. Following the surprising results, the Congress alleged tampering of voting machines, stating that it has received complaints from several constituencies about discrepancies in the EVMs.

“There are constant complaints from Hisar, Mahendragarh and Panipat districts that the EVM battery was 99 per cent here. Results that defeated the Congress came in these places. At the same time, we won in those machines which were not tampered with and whose battery was 60 per cent-70 per cent. We will go to the Election Commission with all these complaints,” the party leader Pawan Khera said at a presser yesterday. “This is a victory of the system and a defeat of democracy, we cannot accept this,” he further said.