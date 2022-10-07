Congress has already conceded defeat in Himachal Pradesh: BJP

Himachal Pradesh BJP unit president Suresh Kashyap on Friday said the Congress party has already conceded defeat in the state where assembly elections are scheduled to take place later this year.

In a statement, Kashyap said the Congress party has already conceded defeat due to infighting and lack of leadership, adding that the country’s grand old party is not confident enough to announce its candidates in front of the public as they are not sure to win the polls.

“The tickets are being finalized over the phone only because of factionalism between top leaders including state unit Congress president Pratibha Singh, Sukhu, Mukesh, Kaul Singh, and Ram Lal Thakur, which is known to all,” he said.

“Not making public the names of those who have been allotted tickets shows that the Congress does not have the confidence in its leaders and cadres,” he said.

He further claimed that instead of fighting elections collectively, the party leaders are focused on their own personal interests to save their seats. Pratibha Singh is engaged in saving her son’s seat – Shimla Rural and Rampur seat, he said.