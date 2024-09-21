Congress government in Himachal cannot ignore public expectations: Thakur

Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur lambasted the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, stating that the state government cannot ignore public expectations.

In a statement, Thakur claimed that the Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government has completely failed.

“Today, people from all sections of society are protesting against the government on the streets. Various organisations staged protests across the state on Friday,” he pointed out.

Thakur said that the reason behind all sections of society opposing the government is that the Congress made tall promises and false guarantees during the elections.

After assuming power, they forgot their promises and began ruling like dictators, he charged, adding that they arbitrarily increased prices of diesel, cement, and ration, while also withholding employees’ DA and delaying salaries.

“It’s time for the Chief Minister and the entire government to introspect on why such conditions have arisen within 21 months. The government must acknowledge its complete failure, as it has failed to fulfil even a single promise made to the people during the elections,” he said.

The Leader of the Opposition said that the government has disappointed the people of the state.

“People have lost trust in the government due to its performance so far. Since the government refuses to acknowledge its failure, there’s no scope for improvement,” he said.

He appealed to the Chief Minister to understand the ground reality of the state and work as a welfare-oriented head of the state, considering people’s interests.

“If all sections of society are protesting against the government, it’s clear that the government has failed on all fronts. The government cannot ignore public expectations,” Thakur remarked.