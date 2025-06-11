Congress expels Digvijaya Singh’s brother Laxman for anti-party activities

The Congress on Wednesday expelled Laxman Singh, a former party MLA in Madhya Pradesh, from the primary membership of the party for six years for anti-party activities, a party statement issued by DAC member secretary Tariq Anwar said.

On April 25, Laxman Singh, who is the younger brother of Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh and also a former MP, had attacked the party leadership in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, saying, “Rahul Gandhi and Robert Vadra are naive. The country is suffering the consequences of their immaturity.”

The Congress has then issued a show-cause notice to Laxman Singh, for his critical public remarks against senior leaders claiming his statements, deemed derogatory and disrespectful, have been viewed as damaging to the party’s image and dignity. Singh was given 10 days to provide a written explanation.

“Hon’ble Congress President has expelled Shri Laxman Singh, Former MLA, Madhya Pradesh from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress for a period of six years, with immediate effect, due to his anti-party activities,” the party statement said.