Amid the farmers protests, the Congress on Wednesday asked the Centre to convene the Winter Session of Parliament.

Congress leader Manish Tewari demanded the government convene the session without any delay. He tweeted: “Farmers have besieged Delhi, Economy is officially in recession…Govt needs to convene the winter session of Parliament asap without delay.”

The demand from the Congress comes a day after the talks between the Central government and the 32 farmer union leaders remained inconclusive. The fourth round of talks will be held on Thursday.

Tewari also said the need for the session is imperative in the wake of the rising Covid cases and the Chinese aggression.

He tweeted, “Chinese continues to encroach upon over 1000 square kilometres of our land, COVID cases are at 95 lakhs with 1.38 lakhs dead in 8 months…”

India’s overall tally stood at 94,62,809 on Tuesday, as the fatality toll touched 1,37,621, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

The government has convened all-party meet on the issue of vaccine distribution on Friday to discuss the issue with all the political parties.