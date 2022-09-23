Congress demands Sisodia’s scalp over alleged toilet scam

Accusing Manish Sisodia of involvement in the toilet complex maintenance scam, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Anil Chowdhary has demanded the resignation of the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi.

Addressing a press conference in the DPCC office at Rajiv Bhawan on Friday, Anil Chowdhary alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal opened a new ‘ministry of corruption’ with Sisodia as head. Kejriwal, who would always boast of eradicating corruption, has now become number one in corruption in the past eight years of his Government in Delhi.

After exposing scams in the liquor police deals, purchase and maintenance contracts of DTC buses and class room construction, the Delhi Congress has exposed a scam in the allotment of contract for the maintenance of water closets (WCs) in public toilet complexes in slum areas at highly inflated rates to a firm, M/s Sainath Sales and Services Pvt. Ltd, which had been debarred by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) for two years for unsatisfactory work execution.

He said a Delhi Congress delegation had recently met the Lt. Governor and demanded a probe into the public toilets scam. The DUSIB had debarred Sainath Sales and Services Pvt. Ltd for two years on May 10, 2022, due to not having satisfactory work for “Operation, Management, and Maintenance of Jan Suvidha complexes”. Yet this company was given the contract for the maintenance of toilet complexes in slum areas by Sisodia.

“It was surprising that a lone company was favoured instead of inviting multiple bids for awarding the toilet complex maintenance contract. The DUSIB had earlier given an annual contract for the maintenance of 23000 WCs in 725 slum clusters for Rs. 42 Crores, but now, Sisodia has given contract for the maintenance of 18620 WCs at 569 complexes for a staggering Rs. 118 Crores,” DPCC president alleged, adding that the tender amount per toilet a month was surprisingly raised from Rs. 1529 to Rs. 2640.