A five-member delegation of the Congress Party, deputed by interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, on Friday, visited the GTB hospital and interacted with the victims and their families of communal riots that rocked the northeast part of Delhi this week.

The national capital witnessed unprecedented violence between the supporters and opponents of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). As the riots went out of control, the police had also issued shoot at sight orders in parts of the northeast district on Tuesday evening.

As of now, at least 42 people have lost their lives and more than 350 are injured as armed mobs rampaged in areas like Jaffrabad, Maujpur and Gokulpuri since Sunday and continued till Tuesday, looting and burning buildings and attacking the residents.

Earlier on Friday, Sonia Gandhi had constituted the delegation comprising party general Secretary Mukul Wasnik, Delhi in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil, former Union Minister Tariq Anwar, Haryana unit chief Kumari Selja, and Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev.

“The Congress chief has asked these leaders to assess the situation emanating from mindless violence in riot-affected areas and its after-effects and submit a detailed report to her immediately,” a release issued by Congress leader KC Venugopal said.

The trouble started on Sunday afternoon when local BJP leader Kapil Mishra decided to hold a rally in favour of the citizenship law. At the rally, the BJP leader gave an “ultimatum” to the Delhi police to clear the roads at Chand Bagh and Jaffrabad or else, he said, they would have to hit the streets.

The Congress has held the Centre and the Delhi government responsible for the riots and has also demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

However, the BJP has hit back saying that Congress is in no position to teach the party on “Rajdharma”, while invoking the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.