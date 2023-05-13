Congress, CPM Kerala join in welcoming BJP’s defeat in Karnataka

Congress, CPI-M and Muslim league leaders in Kerala have welcomed the Karnataka Assembly election results calling them an indication of public sentiment against BJP’s alleged communal politics.

Terming the Congress victory in Karnataka historic, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said here on Saturday that the results reflect the public sentiment against BJP’s “divisive and communal politics”.

It also showed the public acceptance of the Congress and Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, he added.

KPCC president K Sudhakaran said the result of the Karnataka elections, which has pushed the BJP out from South India, has raised the enthusiasm of the secular forces in the country.

Opposition leader VD Satheesan termed the congress victory in Karnataka people’s verdict against communalism and fascism. Its impact will go beyond the frontiers of Karnataka and will be reflected in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls , he said.

CPI-M state secretary MV Govindan said with the Karnataka result, southern India has been freed from BJP. But he added that Karnataka election results did not indicate a comeback of Congress on its own. He said Congress on its own cannot free India from BJP.

Muslim League state general secretary PMA Salam said that the election result in Karnataka gives a source of hope in national politics. He said it was an opportunity to reclaim secular India.