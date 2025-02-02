Congress constitutes ‘EAGLE’ panel to monitor free and fair elections

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has constituted an Empowered Action Group of Leaders and Experts (EAGLE) committee to monitor the conduct of free and fair elections by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Congress General Secretary in-charge of Organisation KC Venugopal in a communique on Sunday said, “Congress president has constituted an Empowered Action Group of Leaders and Experts (EAGLE) with immediate effect, to monitor the conduct of free and fair elections by the ECI.”

Advertisement

The eight member panel included party’s National Treasurer Ajay Maken, senior party leaders – Digvijaya Singh, Abhishek Singhvi, Pawan Khera and Gurdeep Singh Sappal.

Advertisement

Venugopal said this committee would first take up the Maharashtra voters’ list of alleged manipulation issues, and submit a detailed report to the leadership at the earliest.

He said EAGLE would also analyse past elections in other states, and proactively monitor upcoming elections and all other issues related to the conduct of free and fair elections in the country.