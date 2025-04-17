Congress condoles demise of former party MLA from Sultanpuri Jai Kishan

Congress top brass, including party President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and its Delhi unit on Thursday condoled the passing away of former MLA Jai Kishan from Sultanpur Majra.

The five-time legislator suffered a heart attack at his residence in Sultanpuri, Delhi at around 12:30 am. He was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

“The demise of former AICC Secretary and five-time MLA from Delhi, Jai Kishan ji, is an irreparable loss for the Congress Party. As a dedicated Congress worker, he served the people and contributed to the empowerment of the underprivileged sections of society,” Kharge wrote in a post on X.

Extending his condolences to the departed soul, Rahul Gandhi wrote in a Facebook post, “The news of the passing of senior Congress leader Jaikishan Ji, former Congress Secretary and five-time MLA from Delhi, is extremely saddening. His lifelong dedication to public service, upliftment of the underprivileged, and the ideology of the Congress party makes his demise an irreparable loss for all of us.”.

“The news of the demise of five-time MLA from Sultanpuri, former AICC Secretary, senior member of the Congress family, Jai Kishan ji is extremely sad. May God give peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear this sorrow,” Devender Yadav, Delhi Congress president, posted on X.

A prominent Dalit face of the Congress in Delhi, Jai Kishan had been contesting elections from the Sultanpur Majra constituency in the capital from 1993 to 2025. He won the Delhi Assembly elections from Sultanpur Majra in 1993, 2003, 2008, and 2013, serving as an MLA from the seat four times.