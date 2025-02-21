Congress clears the air on seat sharing in Bihar

Rahul Gandhi hits out at PM, Adani in Rae Bareli
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday hit out against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Industrialist Gautam Adani on the second day of his Rae Bareli visit.
After a political uproar over its demand for a fair share of seats from the Mahagathbandhan allies in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, the Congress party, returned to ‘coalition dharma’ on Friday dispelling the confusion among the alliance partners.
Congress party’s National Women’s President Alka Lamba asserted that
there was no confusion among the partners and said the top leadership
of the alliance partners would sit together and discuss the issue when
the time comes.
“The Congress party’s Bihar in-charge and other top leaders will meet
the alliance partners and discuss whether the seat sharing arrangement
will remain the same as it was five years ago or it will change,” she
said.
On Thursday, Bihar State Congress President Akhilesh Prasad Singh
urged the allies to ensure proper seat sharing in the upcoming
assembly elections in Bihar. He expressed the confidence that the
Congress will win 40-50 seats if the party gets a proper share in the
final seat arrangement.
The statement caused a disquiet among the allies as there is a
perception that the Mahagathbandhan lost the chance to form a
government in Bihar after the 2020 assembly elections because of the
grand old party’s poor performance.
The Congress party had contested in 70 constituencies and won only 19
seats, while all other alliance partners had registered a much better
strike rate.
