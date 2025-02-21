Congress clears the air on seat sharing in Bihar

After a political uproar over its demand for a fair share of seats

from the Mahagathbandhan allies in the upcoming Bihar assembly

elections, the Congress party, returned to ‘coalition dharma’ on

Friday dispelling the confusion among the alliance partners.

Congress party’s National Women’s President Alka Lamba asserted that

there was no confusion among the partners and said the top leadership

of the alliance partners would sit together and discuss the issue when

the time comes.

“The Congress party’s Bihar in-charge and other top leaders will meet

the alliance partners and discuss whether the seat sharing arrangement

will remain the same as it was five years ago or it will change,” she

said.

On Thursday, Bihar State Congress President Akhilesh Prasad Singh

urged the allies to ensure proper seat sharing in the upcoming

assembly elections in Bihar. He expressed the confidence that the

Congress will win 40-50 seats if the party gets a proper share in the

final seat arrangement.

The statement caused a disquiet among the allies as there is a

perception that the Mahagathbandhan lost the chance to form a

government in Bihar after the 2020 assembly elections because of the

grand old party’s poor performance.

The Congress party had contested in 70 constituencies and won only 19

seats, while all other alliance partners had registered a much better

strike rate.