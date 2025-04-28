Congress clarifies only authorized AICC spokespersons reflect party’s views

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Monday clarified that some party leaders have been speaking to the media on their own and do not reflect the party’s views.

“They speak for themselves and do not reflect the INC’s (Indian National Congress’s) views,” Ramesh, in an apparent rejoinder to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), clarified in a post on X.

BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday accused some Congress leaders of making statements about the recent Pahalgam terror attack that are being exploited by Pakistan to tarnish India’s reputation.

“Do Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge have no control over their party? Or were their comments merely formalities, while allowing others to speak freely as they wished?” Prasad had questioned.

Prasad’s accusations come in the wake of several controversial statements made by some senior Congress leaders in the backdrop of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 tourists, including a local, and left many injured.

Stirring a controversy, Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah, in response to a question about India’s reaction to the Pahalgam attack, had on Saturday said that there was no need for war. “Peace should prevail across the country. The Centre must strengthen security to protect the people,” he had suggested.

Former Union minister and Congress leader Saifuddin Soz, while asserting that India and Pakistan were neighbours and nothing will work between the two countries except “dialogue,” had said that if Pakistan says that it is not involved in Pahalgam terror attack then let’s accept that for a time and ultimately go by investigating agencies.

Congress Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor had reacted to the Pahalgam terror attack, admitting an intelligence failure. He had however drawn a parallel with Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel, saying even the best intelligence agencies can fail. He argued that the priority at the moment must be India’s security and should not indulge in political blame.

“The Congress Working Committee had met on April 24th 2025 and passed a resolution on the brutal terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam …..Congress President and the leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha attended the all-party meeting and put forward the party’s views. Some Congress leaders have been speaking to the media. They speak for themselves and do not reflect the INC’s views,” Ramesh pointed out.

“There should be absolutely no doubt whatsoever at this most sensitive of times that the CWC resolution, the views expressed by Shri Mallikarjun Kharge and Shri Rahul Gandhi and the views of authorised AICC office-bearers ALONE represent the position of the INC,” the Congress general secretary clarified.