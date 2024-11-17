Congress carries British DNA: Yogi Adityanath in Maharashtra

On the fourth day of his campaign in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on Congress, its policies, and its allies. He accused Congress of inheriting the “DNA of the British” and having a history of betraying India.

The CM said, “Congress’s cowardice and lust for power led to the partition of India in 1947, resulting in the deaths of lakhs of Hindus.” He argued that if Congress’s leadership had been decisive, India would neither have been divided nor Pakistan formed, and those inciting riots for Pakistan could have been dealt with firmly, as is done today.

Paying homage to the great figures of Maharashtra, CM Yogi shared an anecdote from 2017 when he visited Agra after assuming office. He recalled being informed about a Mughal Museum intended to showcase symbols of Aurangzeb and Mughal rule.

He questioned the relevance of the Mughals to India’s heritage and directed that the museum be renamed after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to celebrate India’s pride and legacy.

He emphasised the contrasting visions of political alliances, stating that the “Mahayuti” under PM Modi’s leadership is a force of unity, while the so-called “Maha Aghadi” or “Maha Anaadi” alliance is working to divide. CM Yogi accused Congress of consistently prioritising political gains over national interest, likening their divisive strategies to the British policy of “divide and rule.”

Addressing a rally in Bhosari, Yogi Adityanath said, “Pakistan-backed terrorists can no longer challenge India’s borders.” He emphasised that “New India” responds decisively, crossing borders to eliminate threats.

Highlighting Pakistan’s dire situation, he remarked that the country, now reduced to begging, finds no one willing to help. CM Yogi expressed confidence in India’s growing strength, envisioning a future where Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), Balochistan, and other regions of Pakistan would integrate into India.

He also stated that stopping cow slaughter would be a priority under the Mahayuti alliance, something Congress has failed to address.

Aiming at Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and party president Mallikarjun Kharge, CM Yogi recounted the tragedy of 1947 in Baravati, Kharge’s village, where Razakars of the Nizam of Hyderabad killed his mother, sister, and aunt.

He criticised Kharge for not speaking out against the perpetrators of such atrocities due to fear of his party’s leadership. CM Yogi accused the Congress of appeasing the same extremist elements who continue to disrupt India by stone-pelting during Ganpati Mahotsav and Ramnavami processions or by encroaching on historical sites like Vishalgarh Fort.

Yogi asserted that an attack on *Sanatan Dharma* is an attack on India’s foundation and warned of the destructive consequences of such actions.

Promising strict measures under a Mahayuti-led government, he vowed to remove encroachments at Vishalgarh Fort and ensure no one dares to disrupt religious processions.

He assured that stone-pelters would face decisive action, referencing the “UP model” of governance. CM Yogi concluded with a powerful message: “Batenge Nahi Tou Katenge Nahi, Ek Rahenge, Tou Safe Rahenge.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasised the significance of the upcoming elections for both Maharashtra and India. He contrasted the two main alliances, highlighting the Mahayuti bloc led by PM Modi, which includes BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), and RPI, united under the vision of *Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat*.

In contrast, he criticised the Maha Aghadi alliance, accusing them of lacking policies, moral integrity, and decision-making ability. According to CM Yogi, their true motto is ‘Sabka Saath, Parivar Ka Vikas’. He claimed Congress, Uddhav Thackeray, and Sharad Pawar are more focused on outmanoeuvring each other, betraying not only their allies but also the Hindu community and the nation.

CM Yogi pointed out the ideological departure of Uddhav Thackeray from his father, Balasaheb Thackeray. He praised Balasaheb for his principled politics and firm stance on Hindutva, asserting that he would never have allied with Congress.

Uddhav, he claimed, abandoned these values, despite once promising to champion Hindutva and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s ideals. Those inspired by Shivaji, CM Yogi remarked, should work to unite the country, not divide it.

Highlighting progress under the BJP-led government, CM Yogi said, “Maharashtra once had the highest farmer suicide rate before 2014. Today, initiatives like the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi have brought significant relief.”

He assured that the Mahayuti alliance would match these benefits at the state level. He accused the opposition of attempting to block such welfare schemes in court, alleging that they oppose efforts to provide jobs for youth, empower women through schemes like *Ladli Behna Yojana*, and ensure the prosperity of farmers.

CM Yogi also announced that the Mahayuti government has allocated land for a grand Maharashtra Bhavan in Ayodhya to facilitate devotees visiting the Ram Temple. Work on this project has already begun, showcasing the alliance’s commitment to cultural and spiritual development.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held three public meetings on Sunday. In the first rally, he sought votes for BJP candidate Amal Mahadik from Kolhapur South, Rajesh Kshirsagar (Shiv Sena faction) from Kolhapur North, and Chandraveer Narke from Karveer.

His second rally was held in the Karad North Assembly constituency. BJP has given a ticket to Manoj Bhimrao Ghorpade from here. The Chief Minister held his third rally in favour of Mahesh Kishanrao Landge, the candidate from Bhosari Assembly constituency.