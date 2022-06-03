Congress calls the situation in Kashmir worrisome

Rajni Patil, Congress in-charge of J&K affairs, on Friday, termed the Kashmir situation worrisome as continued targeted killings of innocent has led to an atmosphere of insecurity. The way minorities and other vulnerable sections are choosing to migrate from Kashmir Valley is reminiscent of the situation of the 1990s.

Addressing a press conference along with Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president GA Mir, Patil hit out at the Central Government and the UT administration for the failure to check targeted killings and thereby worsening the situation of Kashmir. Congress working president Raman Bhalla was also present on the occasion.

The common man feels insecure and minorities, including Kashmiri Pandits, Sikhs, employees from Jammu and other areas and labourers have become vulnerable to terror attacks and hence are feeling unsafe. With no help forthcoming from the administration, they are threatening to migrate en masse. This situation is worrisome and is turning the clock back to the 1990s contrary to the BJP Government’s claims of normalcy.

She pointed out that it is the primary duty of the Government to ensure safety and security of the people, but it has failed in it too. It should ensure the safety of minorities, migrants and Jammu employees by taking all necessary measures including shifting them to safer places.