Congress’ ‘Bharat Dojo Yatra’ is mockery of poor and unemployed: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party( BSP ) supremo Mayawati on Friday termed Congress’ ‘Bharat Dojo Yatra’ a mockery of millions of families struggling with poverty and unemployment.

In her statement released on social media on Friday, she said that no one denies the importance of dojo and other sports for well-fed people. ” But what will happen to crores of families who are forced to live a life plagued by poverty, unemployment, inflation and backwardness, who work hard day and night to earn their living?” she questioned.

Dojo broadly refers to a training hall or school for martial arts.

Mayawati further said that the central and state governments want to make crores of poor and working people of the country perform bhajan on an empty stomach to cover up their failure in providing proper and respectable livelihood to them. “How will the public accept the same anti-people attitude of the opposition party Congress?” she further questioned.

“In the name of reservation and saving the Constitution, Congress and its INDI alliance have increased their strength by taking the votes of SC-ST and OBCs, but when their time is over, is it right to forget their hunger and agony and adopt this cruel attitude towards them?” she said, adding that that politicisation of sports is harmful and it should not happen anymore.