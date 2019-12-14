The Congress is holding a mega rally in Delhi today against the policies of the BJP government at the Centre, including the amended Citizenship Act, farmers’ distress, unemployment, soaring prices and the state of economy in the country.

The ‘Bharat Bachao’ rally, led by party chief Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh, will be held at the Ramlila Maidan to highlight the “divisive and disruptive” policies of the BJP government.

The rally will also be a show of strength of Opposition unity with many leaders slated to take part in the grand show.

The party’s Overseas Congress will join the ‘Bharat Bachao’ rally through demonstrations around the world.

“Our message to save India from divisiveness, arrogance and incompetence will be spread worldwide,” the Overseas Congress said.

Top Congress leaders including Ahmed Patel, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Avinash Pande visited the Ramlila grounds and made an assessment of the preparations for Saturday’s ‘Bharat Bachao’ rally.

Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra claimed that over 50,000 people from the city will take part in the protest.

Delhi Congress chief spokesperson Mukesh Sharma said lakhs of party workers and people from other parts of the country will attend the rally.

Ahead of the mega opposition rally, Rahul Gandhi said that he will address the public meeting organised by the Congress party “to protest the dictatorship of the BJP government, economy that has been sent to the ICU and the murder of democracy”.



Meanwhile, preparations are in full swing at the Ramlila Maidan. Huge hoardings of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have been put up all around the venue and across the national capital.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Subhash Chopra on Friday said that the “Bharat Bachao Rally at the Ramlila Ground will be historic and he expects that lakhs of people from across the country will participate in this”.

The party has also made arrangements at Delhi Airport and railway stations to receive Congress workers and leaders arriving from different parts of the country for the rally. He said, “a large number of people will arrive early Saturday morning.”

The rally was earlier scheduled to be held on November 30 but was later postponed to December 14 in view of the Winter Session of the Parliament, which concluded on Friday.