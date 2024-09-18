Congress back to its old tricks: Union Minister Bittu on protest against his remarks on Rahul

Criticising the protest by Indian Youth Congress workers against his remarks on Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu said on Wednesday that the grand old party is back to its old ways.

In a post on social media platform X, the minister wrote, “Congress is back to its old tricks. Anyone who exposes the Gandhi family faces threats of arson and violence, reminiscent of the 1984 Sikh riots.

The protest was held by the youth-wing of Congress against the minister’s intemperate remarks on the leader of the Opposition in the the Lok Sabha calling him terrorist.

Questioning the protest by Congress, he said, “Is this what they call their ‘mohabbat ki dukan’?”

In a subsequent post, the Union minister demanded an answer from Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on the Sikh riots. “Protest against me is all you want. Kharge ji, but don’t dodge the real issue and please answer my questions,” he wrote.

The minister stoked a controversy by calling Rahul Gandhi ‘number one terrorist’. He had said, “Rahul Gandhi is not Indian; he has spent most of his time abroad. He does not love his country because he goes overseas and criticises India. His words have been praised by separatists and those involved in making bombs and weapons. Those who try to blow up planes, trains, and roads are supporting Rahul Gandhi. He is the country’s number one terrorist and the biggest enemy whom the agencies should catch.”