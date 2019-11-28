Congress on Thursday attacked the Modi government accusing it of completely losing grip on the commodity price control regime.

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP PL Punia while speaking to IANS said that onions are being sold at Rs 120 per kg, but the government seems to be absolutely ignorant of the unimaginable price hike.

He further said, “They are committed to oblige the corporate and are giving relief to them. However, they are not bothered about the extreme inflation in the market and how difficult the situation is for the common man”.

Punia also said that the prices of other commodities have also increased in the past few weeks.

“Despite a grim situation, the finance minister still does not accept that country is going through an economic slowdown. One cannot have an ostrich view on such issues which are bothering middle and lower class citizens,” Punia said.

Earlier the Aam Aadmi Party had also accused the centre of stopping the supply of onion to Delhi and controlled price. Arvind Kejriwal had said that he would write to the central government to resume the supply of controlled price onion to Delhi.