Congress attacks Modi Government for drug haul and bribery scandal probed by Amazon

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Wednesday attacked the Modi government for the massive seizure of drugs at the Mundra port and said the drug haul was perhaps the largest in the world.

Surjewala told newspersons that “we had seen heroin was caught from Adani Mundra port in Gujarat but the same company citing the same product had imported drugs in June this year. It is the biggest drug haul in the world.”

He said how was this drug racket flourishing under the watch of the Government. Demanding a proper investigation into the case, he said “Which politician in the country is protecting the drug mafia. Is it not pushing youth towards drugs, and a breach of national security.”

Raising the issue of a bribery scandal being probed by e-commerce giant Amazon, Surjewala said the company’s representatives had paid huge bribes for presence in India during 2018-20.

Who was paid the bribe money, he asked. Modi Government is selling the future of India, the Congress spokesperson said.