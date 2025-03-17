Congress appoints media coordinators for Bihar, 4 other states

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, the Congress on Monday appointed media coordinator, coordinator and research coordinator for Bihar.

Besides Bihar, the grand old party has appointed media coordinators, coordinators and research coordinators for Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

Assembly elections in Bihar are scheduled to be held at the end of this year, while in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry in 2026.

In Bihar, the Congress has appointed national Media Coordinator Abhay Dubey, Coordinators– Priyanka Gupta, Prakash Meena, Ritu Singh and Teena Karamveer, Research Coordinators Jyoti Kumar Singh and Satyendra Singh Raghav to work in close coordination with the Pradesh Congress Committee for smoother functioning of media related activities, as per a communiqué issued by Congress’ Chairman of Media and Publicity Department.

Similarly, the grand old party has appointed National Media Coordinator Charan Singh for Assam, Bhavya Narasimhamurty for Tamil Nadu, Mohan Kumaramagalam for Kerala, Mahima Singh for West Bengal and Dolly Sharma for Puducherry.

It may be mentioned that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge held meetings with the senior leaders from the party’s Kerala and Assam unit to discuss strategy for the 2026 Assembly polls in their respective states.