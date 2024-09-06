Congress appoints B Mahesh Kumar Goud as its Telangana unit chief

Congress MLC and seasoned BC leader B Mahesh Kumar Goud was appointed the new president of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee today, replacing A Revanth Reddy, who was shouldering the responsibility even after he became the chief minister.

AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal today announced the appointment of Goud as the new PCC president with immediate effect while appreciating the efforts of outgoing state president Revanth Reddy.

Goud’s appointment had been on the cards for quite some time as Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi had held deliberations with Reddy and deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu a few days ago.

The party had decided to continue with Reddy even after he became the chief minister in December last year in view of the impending Lok Sabha elections just four months later.

With the posts of chief minister and several ministries going to Reddys, a powerful upper caste group, Congress was bound to balance social equations for the post of PCC chief.

With Bhatti Vikramarka, a key SC leader holding the important portfolio of finance, the Congress chose a seasoned BC leader as the new PCC president.

Mahesh Goud had been one of the working presidents of PCC before he became an MLC just before Lok Sabha elections. With him at the helm the party hopes to complete some of the organisational work on ground which had been neglected due to the busy schedule of the chief minister.

Chief Minister Reddy congratulated Goud and wrote on X: “May you excel in your responsibility and work hard to strengthen the Congress party at the field level.”

“Heartfelt thanks to the leadership of the party who entrusted me with the responsibility of PCC president three years ago, to the leaders who supported me and to the workers who fought heroically and brought the party to power,” he said.