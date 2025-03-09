Congress announces Vijayshanthi as a candidate for Telangana MLC elections

Congress named Telugu actress-turned-politician Vijayshanthi as a candidate for the upcoming MLC elections as the party high command decided to allot a seat to the CPI.

There are five seats up for grabs, and the AICC on Sunday named three candidates and left one for its ally CPI, while BRS is expected to win the fifth one. Congress seemed to have decided to honour its promises made during the Assembly polls and allot an MLC seat to CPI.

Vijayshanthi on the list of candidates caught political pundits by surprise as her name was nowhere under discussion. The actress, a popular face, had campaigned for the party during the Assembly elections but kept a low profile since then.

Addanki Dayakar, a grassroots-level leader of Congress, who had actively participated in the Telangana movement, was denied a ticket for the last Assembly polls. The party decided to compensate him with MLC seat.

The third name announced by Congress was that of Kethavath Shankar Naik, a veteran tribal leader. The party also ticked the right boxes of BC, SC, and ST candidates with the candidature of Vijayshanthi, Addanki Dayakar, and Shankar Naik. However, no minority leaders of the party found a place on the list.

There was a talk of nominating a forward caste leader, triggering massive lobbying by old guard and young leaders, but the AICC seemed to have avoided that pitfall by allotting the seat to the CPI.

The newly-appointed AICC in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan held parleys with various leaders to combat the growing internal discord in the party ahead of the MLC elections. MLAs will directly vote for the five MLC seats. The last date for filing nominations is 10 March. If either Congress or the BRS decides to field more candidates, there will be an election.