Congress aims to reclaim tribal ground in Jharkhand through PESA framework

In a significant step towards reinforcing its tribal outreach, the Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee on Wednesday convened a state-level workshop on the draft PESA (Panchayats Extension to Scheduled Areas) rules in Ranchi. The event, chaired by state Congress president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh and attended by party in-charge K. Raju as chief guest, brought together ministers, MLAs, district presidents from notified areas, and a host of tribal leaders to deliberate on the draft framework.

The deliberations were aimed not only at refining the draft rules but also at shaping a governance model that positions Jharkhand as a national benchmark in the implementation of the PESA Act. Raju underlined the urgency and historical significance of the moment. “It’s been thirty years since the enactment of the PESA law. It is imperative that Jharkhand crafts the most progressive and inclusive rules in the country,” he said. He invited further written suggestions till 20 June before a final committee is constituted to consolidate inputs and carry the process forward.

Keshav Mahto Kamlesh called the workshop a landmark in participatory governance, stating that the state’s PESA framework would realise the constitutional vision of local self-rule in tribal areas. “The rules will uphold the supremacy of traditional Gram Sabhas and protect tribal customs and heritage. Jharkhand’s PESA Act will become a national model,” he asserted.

The tone of the discussion reflected a blend of ideological commitment and practical realism. Rural Development Minister Deepika Pandey Singh said the government is serious about implementing PESA in a grounded manner. “We have placed the draft in the public domain to invite constructive criticism. The organisation’s feedback will be duly acted upon. BJP’s propaganda must be countered with public mobilisation,” she said.

Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore raised key legal and administrative points, urging clarity on how the rules would function in the 2,066 notified Panchayats and whether police procedures would be subject to Gram Sabha permissions. “The focus should remain on safeguarding democratic traditions, cultural heritage, and the rule of law. PESA must empower, not obstruct,” he said.

The political undertone of the event was unmistakable. Speaker after speaker accused the BJP of being anti-tribal. Agriculture Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey said, “BJP spreads falsehood that PESA undermines tribal traditions. I have publicly challenged former CM Raghubar Das to debate this law. BJP fears this Act because it threatens their commercial interests.” Health Minister Dr Irfan Ansari charged the BJP with attempting to dilute tribal land protections under CNT and SPT Acts. “If Congress hadn’t intervened, those amendments would have passed,” he said, warning against the ongoing “corporate capture” of tribal resources.

Senior leaders like Pradeep Yadav and Rajesh Kacchap contextualised PESA as the constitutional extension of the Panchayati Raj system and a vital tool for protecting indigenous identity and self-rule. Congress’s national co-incharge Siribella Prasad reaffirmed the party’s commitment to tribal rights, forest governance, and democratic self-determination through empowered Gram Sabhas.

In totality, the workshop projected Congress’s intent to politically and ideologically re-anchor itself in tribal Jharkhand. The party is betting on PESA not just as policy, but as a vehicle for reclaiming lost political ground. The approach seeks to combine constitutional mandates with traditional governance, countering rival narratives while positioning Jharkhand as a national leader in tribal self-rule.

A vote of thanks was extended by Media Chairman Satish Paul Munjini. Among those present were Bandhu Tirkey, Amba Prasad, Sonaram Sinku, Rama Khalkho, Dayamani Barla, Naman Vixel Kongadi, and others. The event saw wide participation from party office bearers, intellectuals, and grassroots voices, signalling a calibrated mobilisation strategy rooted in both policy and politics.