Congress accuse Modi govt of misleading nation on Op Sindoor losses

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera Sunday accused the Modi government of misleading the nation over losses incurred during Operation Sindoor, a retaliatory military operation targeting Pakistan’s terror-linked sites.

In a post shared on handler X, Khera alleged that the government failed to disclose aircraft losses during the operation, only making oblique references to losses in air combat. “The Modi government has misled the nation from the start – failing to disclose the aircraft losses during Operation Sindoor… This is a direct indictment of the Modi Government, particularly Defence Minister Rajnath Singh,” said.

Advertisement

Media reports quoting India’s defence attache to Indonesia, Captain (Indian Navy) Shiv Kumar, have said that the Indian Air Force lost fighter jets to Pakistan on May 7, 2025, due to constraints imposed by the political leadership. “This is a direct indictment of the Modi Government, particularly Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. No wonder they are ducking our demand for a Special Session of Parliament like the plague. They know they’ve compromised national security, and they’re terrified of what the Congress Party will expose before the people of India,” Khera said.

Advertisement

“There were oblique references to losses in air combat on 6/7 May, during a briefing by the DG Air Ops (Air Marshal Awadhesh Kumar Bharti) when he said – “we are in a combat situation and losses are a part of combat…Then, it was left to Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan to make the first official admission of our attrition in the air while speaking to Bloomberg TV on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore….And now, in another shocking revelation by Capt. Shiv Kumar….,” Khera pointed out.

The Modi government has been criticized for ignoring the demand for a Special Session, with Khera accusing them of compromising national security, fearing exposure by the Congress Party.

The Congress party has consistently been vocal in its criticism of the government’s handling of Operation Sindoor, raising questions about transparency and accountability in the country’s defence affairs.