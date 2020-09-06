Soon after the arrest of son Showik Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty on Saturday issued a statement on the arrest by saying, “Congratulations India, you have effectively demolished a middle class family.”

Showik Chakraborty, brother of actress Rhea Chakraborty, along with Samuel Miranda, Sushant Singh’s house manager, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) yesterday on various sections of anti-drugs law.

“Congratulations India, you have arrested my son, I’m sure next on the line is my daughter and I don’t know who is next thereafter. You have effectively demolished a middle class family. But of course, for the sake of justice everything is justified. Jai hind,” the statement from Lt Col Indrajit Chakraborty (Retd) read.

Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda have been sent to the custody of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday till September 9.

NCB said Showik Chakraborty has given so many names with whom he was dealing in drugs and will now be confronted with his sister Rhea. The agency continues investigations into allegations of drug abuse surrounding the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Rhea Chakraborty has been summoned for questioning today.

“There are specific roles/ingredients of criminal conspiracy, abetments and various attempts to commit offences. The financial trail of all previous transactions of drug purchase has to be verified,” the NCB told Mumbai court.

However, no drugs have been found on Showik Chakraborty yet and the case so far has hinged on the discovery of 59 grams of curated marijuana from two men identified as Abbas Lakhani and Karan Arora and the links they allegedly had with those close to Sushant Singh.

The NCB told the court that the sale of drugs was enabled by Parihar via two other alleged drug peddlers, Kaizan Ibrahim and Zaid Vilatra.

All the three accused are in the custody of NCB.

However, Ibrahim was sent to 14-day custody today and also received bail.

The NCB on Friday took Showik Chakraborty to its office in Mumbai shortly after searches in his house.

As per the reports, the NCB has seized his laptop. NCB had drawn links between Showik and alleged drug dealer Zaid Vilatra, who was arrested on Wednesday.