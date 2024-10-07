Cong won’t win a single seat if it contests elections on the basis of work: Kiren Rijiju

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has claimed that if the Congress would seek votes in the name of works done by the party, it wouldn’t get a single seat.

In an exclusive interaction with IANS, Union Minister Rijiju on Sunday blasted the Congress for “misleading the people of the country by spreading a false narrative that the BJP will change the Constitution”.

He said that it is only Prime Minister Narendra Modi who actually protected the Constitution and ensured social justice.

Advertisement

Union Minister Rijiju said that the work done by a government is reviewed in five years and people decide whom to vote based on their work. “So much work has been done under the leadership of PM Modi that we (BJP) seek people’s blessings on the basis of our work. The Congress is scared after seeing our work. It will not get a single seat if it fights on the basis of work. That’s why they (Congress leaders) mislead the people by taking Baba Saheb’s name and saying false things like changing the Constitution,” he said.

The Union Minister accused the Congress of constantly attacking the Constitution and “murdering” it in 1975 (by imposing an Emergency). “Today people like Rahul Gandhi, who do not believe in the Constitution, have fallen into the trap of anti-India people… and say things that harm India,” he said.

“I am very disappointed. Rahul Gandhi should have improved as the Leader of the Opposition, but instead, he aligned himself with anti-national forces. He travels to America and socialises with those who insult India, drinking tea with them and conspiring to defame our nation. It is truly regrettable that we have such a leader in our Lok Sabha who openly associates with forces against India,” the Union Minister said.

He further said that Congress “never wanted Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s contributions to be recognised publicly. This is the reason why the Congress did not give him the Bharat Ratna”.

The Union Minister also said that Jawahar Lal Nehru and Congress made all possible efforts to diminish Baba Saheb’s name and legacy.

In a veiled attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Rijiju said that it is disheartening to see Congress members, who once “disrespected Baba Saheb and the Constitution, now hypocritically hold the Constitution in their hands”.

He said: “Baba Saheb Ambedkar was brought into the Cabinet at Mahatma Gandhi’s insistence because he was the most educated and knowledgeable person in India, especially in law. The depth of his understanding in various fields was unmatched.”

“Baba Saheb’s stature was significantly higher than that of Nehru, and the Congress party, along with Nehru, made every effort to diminish Baba Saheb’s name and legacy,” he added.

The Union Minister further said that the Congress took steps to prevent Baba Saheb from entering Parliament. Even after he resigned as law minister, the attempts to insult and undermine him continued. Eventually, in 1956, he converted to Buddhism, as the political climate in Independent India was “not conducive” to his vision, Union Minister Rijiju remarked.

“Nehru feared that if Baba Saheb were given the opportunity, his stature would only rise further in the country,” he added.

In response to a query, Union Minister Rijiju explained: “When the interim government was formed in 1946, Baba Saheb Ambedkar was included as a minister. However, after India gained independence in 1947, Jawaharlal Nehru initially did not include him in the Cabinet. Mahatma Gandhi had to remind Nehru that it wasn’t just his cabinet, but the country’s cabinet, and Baba Saheb deserved a place in it. After that, Baba Saheb became the first law minister of India.”

“Despite this, Nehru continued to disrespect Baba Saheb and denied him significant roles within the cabinet. Baba Saheb had extensive knowledge of law, economics, and social issues, which he could have contributed to the country, but Nehru did not give him any opportunities. Eventually, Baba Saheb resigned from his position,” the Union Minister added.

“Moreover, whenever Baba Saheb contested elections, the Congress party made every effort to defeat him. Even after drafting the Constitution, he was not given a platform to serve the nation. It wasn’t until 1990, long after his death, that he was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna, thanks to the support of the BJP under V.P. Singh’s government,” he asserted.

According to him, the Congress harboured a deep-seated animosity towards Baba Saheb, wanting to erase his name from history. “In contrast, after becoming Chief Minister, Narendra Modi undertook a constitutional journey in Gujarat and later as Prime Minister, he celebrated November 26 as Constitution Day. The work PM Modi has done to honour Baba Saheb and protect the Constitution is unprecedented,” he said.