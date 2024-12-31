Cong will continue to fight ‘anti-constitutional’ thinking of BJP-RSS: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge Tuesday slammed the BJP and RSS over recent remarks of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Babasaheb Ambedkar and alleged atrocities against the Dalits and tribals in the saffron party ruled states including UP, saying his party will continue to fight the “anti-Constitutional” thinking of the BJP-RSS.

Kharge in a post on X wrote, “Union Home Minister Amit Shah insults Babasaheb Ambedkar in Parliament. The same anti-marginalised mentality is being repeated in the BJP-ruled states.”

Replying during a debate in the Rajya Sabha marking the 75th anniversary of the Constitution’s adoption, Shah in an attack on the Congress on 17th December said, “It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar’. If they had taken God’s name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven.”

Referring to recent incidents of alleged atrocities against the Dalits and tribals in the BJP-ruled states, he said, “In Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas, a Dalit youth was killed in police custody. In Odisha’s Balasore, tribal women were tied to a tree and beaten up…In UP’s Muzaffarnagar, three Dalit families were forced to migrate because of caste-based attacks on them and the police remained silent.”

“It is well known that atrocities are being committed against Dalits, tribals,backward and minority communities under the anti-Constitutional rule of the Modi government. Those who are poor and deprived are suffering the brunt of ‘Manuwaad’. One crime is committed every hour against Dalit-tribal women and children. According to the NCRB, this figure has doubled since 2014,” Kharge said.

The Congress chief vowed that his party will not allow the constitutional rights of 140 crore Indians to be violated.

“We will continue to fight the anti-constitutional thinking of the BJP-RSS,” Kharge added.