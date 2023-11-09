Cong will conduct caste census if it comes to power: Rahul Gandhi in poll-bound MP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday reiterated that if his party comes to power, it will conduct a caste-based census in the country.

Addressing an election rally at Ashok Nagar in Madhya Pradesh, Rahul Gandhi targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the PM claims that OBCs run the country but in the central government there are only 3 OBC officers at the top level. He charged that if the budget of the country is of Rs 100, the OBC officers have authority on merely Rs five out of it.

He also accused the BJP government of snatching the money of farmers. He alleged that Rs 30,000 crore of the crop insurance scheme went to 16 companies. He claimed there is not a single Dalit, OBC or tribal in any of those companies.

Further attacking the BJP, Rahul Gandhi said the leaders of the BJP publicly urinate on the faces of tribals. He added that the BJP turned one caste against another and spreads hatred across the country.

“I have opened a shop of love amidst this market of hatred,” he asserted. He said his 4000-km long ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ had a great effect on him. He said when he met men, women, children of all ages during the yatra he learnt a lot from them.

Rahul Gandhi said he met many youths who were doctors, engineers and graduates but had no jobs.

Voting on the 230 seats for the State Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh will take place on 17 November.