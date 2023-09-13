Cong to raise the issue of special package for Himachal in Parliament: Priyanka

Indian National Congress Committee General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi has assured that the Congress will raise the issue of a special relief package for Himachal Pradesh during the special session of Parliament.

She said that though the Congress party was not aware of the agenda to be brought during the special session of the Parliament, however the issue for a special relief package for the state will be taken up.

Priyanka Gandhi along with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday took stock of the relief and rehabilitation efforts in the disaster-affected areas of Shiv Bawari, Krishnanagar and Kanlog areas of Shimla city.

Advertisement

While interacting with the affected families at Shiv Bawari, she expressed grief over the loss of life and property in the tragic mishap.

Speaking to the media, Priyanka Gandhi emphasized the severity of the devastation triggered by torrential rains during this monsoon season and urged the Union Government to declare it as National Disaster keeping in view the huge losses.

“The situation in Himachal Pradesh is very painful and the state has suffered immense losses. The state government led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is working tirelessly to provide relief to the disaster affected people,” she said.

“The Union Government seems to be unable to grasp the gravity of the situation in Himachal Pradesh, whereas the losses in the state are so substantial that the state government cannot handle it alone, hence the Union Government must rise above the petty politics and help generously the people of the state during this challenging time,” said Priyanka Gandhi.

She emphasized the need to rise above the political differences and called for collective efforts to aid Himachal Pradesh in this time of need.

“There were certain areas which must be fixed by the Union Government and the Central Government must not politicize the matter merely on the basis of party lines and should extend wholehearted support to alleviate the sufferings and help the state recover from this devastating disaster,” she asserted.

Priyanka Gandhi also commended the spirit of unity and cooperation demonstrated by the people who were coming forward to contribute to cope up with the tragedy.

She said: “It was heartening to witness the selfless contributions of the people with women even donating their labour to reopen the roads in Kullu district.”

She said that reduction of import duty on American apples from 35 percent to 15 percent has also affected the apple growers of Himachal.

“The Union Government was helping Americans instead of the apple growers of the State who had already gone through the hardships caused by the devastation,” she said.

She further said that big business houses were offering lower prices for the purchase of apple produce in Himachal Pradesh.

The Chief Minister said the state government was extending unwavering support to the affected families, despite its limited resources and has decided to provide fixed rent to the affected families staying in relief camps so that they can hire suitable accommodation.

He said that the state government would provide Rs 5000 in rural areas and Rs 10000 in urban areas for bearing the rent expenses.