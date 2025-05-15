Cong to hold ‘Jai Hind Sabhas’ across 15 states from May 20 to 30, to seek govt’s clarity on Trump’s claims of brokering India-Pak ceasefire

The Congress will hold ‘Jai Hind Sabhas’ across 15 states between May 20 and 30, when it will raise questions on the government’s handling of national security and its “silence” on the “concerning involvement” of the US in halting hostilities between India and Pakistan, party general secretary in-charge organisation K C Venugopal announced in a post on social media platform X on Thursday.

“Indian National Congress will hold ‘Jai Hind Sabhas’ across India to salute the supreme valour and success of our Armed Forces,” Mr Venugopal said asserting that the party will also “raise serious questions on security lapses, the government’s handling of national security, and its silence on the concerning involvement of the US in our national security matters.”

He said the ‘Jai Hind Sabhas’ will be held in Delhi, Barmer, Shimla, Haldwani, Patna, Jabalpur, Pune, Goa, Bengaluru, Kochi, Guwahati, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, and Pathankot, involving army veterans, party leaders, and the general public.

Congress party’s decision to hold such rallies comes close on the heels of party’s repeated demand from the government to convene a special session of Parliament and also an all-party meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the Pahalgam incident, Operation Sindoor and the ceasefire agreement reached between India and Pakistan to stop all military operations on both fronts.

Congress had on Wednesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come clean on the repeated claims being bragged by US President Donald Trump that it was the US that brokered the ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

India and Pakistan had agreed to a ceasefire on May 10 after four days of intense hostilities.

An urgent meeting of the Congress Working Committee held on Wednesday resolved that “transparency, unity, and democratic dialogue are not weaknesses, but are the bedrock of strong and effective governance” and the “nation deserves answers, not evasion.”

“National security cannot be managed through public relations exercises on television; it demands professional rigour, vigilance, and institutional accountability,” the CWC resolved.

Expressing surprise at the “abrupt end to India’s retaliatory action against Pakistan,” the party said the government’s move has “left behind a trail of unanswered questions.”

“The sudden halt, without clarity or communication, has led to speculation and concern across the country. Adding to this is the deeply problematic statement by the US President Donald Trump, who was the first to claim that a ceasefire was brokered with the use of trade threats and pressure on India,” said the CWC resolution asserting that the “Government of India’s silence on this matter is inexplicable and unacceptable.”