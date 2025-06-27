Cong slams RSS over proposal to remove words from Constitution

Congress leader K C Venugopal on Friday strongly criticized the RSS’s proposal to remove the words “socialist” and “secular” from the Preamble of the Indian Constitution, calling it a clear attempt to distort and destroy the Constitution.

“The RSS’ single-minded focus to destroy the Constitution is never hidden for too long. Beyond the BJP’s lip service to the Constitution, their hidden agenda has always been to distort and destroy our Constitution,” he said in a post on X.

“A senior RSS member surely knows that the Supreme Court declared socialism and secularism to be part of the basic structure of the Constitution. Yet, to take this stand is a clear insult to the Constitution, a rejection of its values, and a direct attack on the Supreme Court of India as well,” he said.

RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale had on Thursday advocated for the removal of the terms ‘socialist’ and ‘secular’ from the Preamble of the Constitution. Addressing an event in Delhi, he had questioned whether the words, which he said were added to the Preamble by the Congress government during the Emergency, should remain.

“The people of India know very well the devious means deployed by the RSS to spread poison and divide this country. We will never let them succeed in this mission, and will defend the Constitution to the hilt,” the Congress leader asserted.

Venugopal’s remarks highlight the Congress party’s strong opposition to the RSS’s proposal and its commitment to defending the Constitution and its values.