Cong-Shiv Sena (UBT)- NCP (SCP) to contest on 85 seats each in Maha polls

The Congress, Shiv Sena- Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) and NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SCP) led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Wednesday finalised the seat sharing for the forthcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra.

According to the decision taken by the MVA during a meeting convened by NCP(SCP) chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai, of the 288 Assembly seats, the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP-SCP would contest on 85 Assembly seats each, and the remaining seats would see nominees from other parties of the INDIA bloc, including Samajwadi Party.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole, flanked by leaders of the parties from MVA, said, “Today, under the leadership of Sharad Pawar ji, a meeting was held. We have decided that the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP(SCP) will contest on 85 seats each.”

He said in the remaining assembly constituencies, the other parties of the INDIA bloc, including Samajwadi Party (SP), will field candidates.

Patole also exuded confidence that the MVA would form the government in Maharashtra.

In the assembly polls, there would be a direct contest between the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP-led Mahayuti Mahayuti alliance and MVA alliance.

In the 2019 polls, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena bagged 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44 assembly constituencies.

Elections to 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra will be held in a single phase on November 20. Counting of votes will take place on November 23 along with Jharkhand.