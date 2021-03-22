The Congress has sought a report from its Maharashtra unit on the allegations levelled against state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

In a virtual meeting of the party’s state core group held late Sunday evening, Maharashtra state in-charge H.K. Patil discussed the situation that has emerged after the allegations were levelled against the state Home Minister. Those who attended the meeting included state chief Nana Patole, legislative party leader Balasaheb Thorat and others.

Patil later said he has sought a report from the state leaders.

Sonia Gandhi on Sunday sent Kamal Nath to meet Sharad Pawar and get a first hand information on the issue while the party has maintained that there was no threat to the government and any attempt to topple the government will be thwarted.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Sunday said that there was no question of Anil Deshmukh’s resignation in the wake of the sensational allegations levelled against him by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

After a marathon meeting at Sharad Pawar’s 6 Janpath residence here, NCP’s Maharashtra unit chief Jayant Patil said: “There is no question of Anil Deshmukh’s resignation. Maharashtra ATS and the NIA are investigating both Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiren murder cases and everyone believed that the culprit will be punished soon.

“We have full faith in the ATS and NIA investigations and believe that the main culprit will be booked… the Maharashtra government is cooperating in the investigation.”

Earlier, addressing a press conference, Pawar said: “This is really important and sensitive case. An in-depth enquiry should be conducted by an officer or an individual who enjoys utmost respect of the police administration and the public at large.”

Former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh set off a major row on Saturday when he alleged that Deshmukh had asked suspended Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze, who has been arrested in the SUV case and is in NIA custody, to collect Rs 100 crore from Mumbai’s restaurants, bars and hookah bars.