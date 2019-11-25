Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hit out at the opposition saying that the Congress could have resolved the Ayodhya land title dispute a long time back but did not as it was worried about its vote bank.

“The matter of dispute over the birthplace of lord Ram was stalled by Congress. Had they wanted, a solution could have been found much earlier. But they didn’t do that, they cared about their vote bank. Such thinking of Congress affected the country,” PM Modi said while addressing a public meeting in Palamau in the poll-bound Jharkhand.

He said, “the Ram temple dispute has been resolved and now everyone is happy”.

“Jharkhand needs a strong and stable government. It has moved towards development in the last five years and there is a need to maintain the momentum in coming five years,” said Modi.

He further said, “The Jharkhand government was running on five principles – stability, good governance, development, self respect and national security. The BJP provided corruption-free, transparent government and saved the state from being plundered. Efforts were made to end Maoist menace. The Maoism blossomed due to political instability in the state.”

The Prime Minister also accused the Congress of staying the removal of Article 370.

This was the first election rally of PM Modi in Jharkhand.

Targeting the opposition alliance where the Congress, the JMM and the RJD are contesting together against the BJP, Modi said, “The alliance was formed just to grab power. If opposition wins, the state will once again be thrown into instability.”

He also listed various central government schemes which he said have changed the lives of people in rural as well as urban areas.

BJP has made an effort to free Jharkhand off naxals and create a peaceful environment, he said.