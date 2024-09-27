Cong reprimands Himachal minister for remarks on display of eatery owners’ name

Congress on Friday reprimanded Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh for his controversial statement on the display of names of eatery owners in the state and warned that no minister or party functionary can go against the party’s policies and ideologies.

Congress General Secretary in-charge of the Organisation KC Venugopal summoned Singh to the party headquarters and told him to strictly follow the party line.

The minister, however, clarified that he was misquoted by the media.

Asked about his meeting with Singh, the senior Congress leader said, “I strongly conveyed the sentiments of the Congress party. No minister or party functionary can go against the party’s policies and ideologies. Rahul Gandhi is spreading love and affection against hatred. We cannot create hatred. We believe in togetherness.”

Venugopal said he was told in no uncertain terms that the Congress ideology and its policies are very clear on these lines.

On Thursday, Singh, who is the urban development minister in the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government in the state retracted from his statement on the display of names of eatery owners in the state and said he did not say that the order was in line with Uttar Pradesh.

Notably, Singh, while talking to the media on Wednesday, said this move was aimed at ensuring food safety so as to provide people access to clean and hygienic food. A collective decision similar to Uttar Pradesh was taken in a meeting of the Urban Development and Municipal Corporation held on Tuesday and the orders have been issued to that effect.

The move is a replication of the UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directions that underscores the need for enhancing public safety and stringent action against incidents of food adulteration. It also underlines the need for stricter inspections and amendments to the Food Safety and Standards Act.