Cong protests blocked by water cannons in Jaipur amid Adani and Manipur issues

Police deployed water cannons on Wednesday to stop Congress protesters from marching to the Raj Bhawan here. The protest was organized to demonstrate against the NDA government’s stance on industrialist Gautam Adani and the ongoing violence in Manipur.

The opposition party cadres, including former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly Tikaram Julie, party state president Govind Singh Dotasara, and vice president Mumtaz Messiah, gathered at the Shahid Memorial to hold a sit-in and march towards the Governor’s residence.

Despite the heavy police presence around Shahid Memorial, which initially allowed the sit-in, the protesters were blocked from starting their march. The police cordoned off the area to prevent their movement.

When protesters attempted to breach the security barricades, the police used water cannons to disperse them. Several Congress leaders, including former Deputy Chief Minister Pilot and state president Dotasara, were doused during the confrontation.

The sit-in was part of the Congress’s protest against the Narendra Modi-led government’s silence on legal proceedings and allegations against industrialist Gautam Adani in the US, as well as its perceived inaction regarding the violence in Manipur.

Addressing the gathering at the dharna site, Congress leaders, including Gehlot, Pilot, and Dotasara, criticized the Centre for its indifference to these pressing issues.

They alleged that the US Department of Justice had initiated proceedings against Adani on charges of bribery, money laundering, and fraud, yet the Modi government had neither taken a stand on the matter nor allowed a discussion in Parliament.

The leaders also condemned the government’s apathy towards the ongoing unrest in Manipur.

Former Chief Minister Gehlot stated that violence and unrest had gripped Manipur for months, with the Centre showing no concern for the worsening situation.

He noted that assailants recently managed to approach the Chief Minister’s residence, highlighting the dire state of law and order in the region.

Gehlot further deplored the government for its refusal to discuss the Adani issue in Parliament, adding that women in Manipur were being subjected to heinous crimes while the Centre remained indifferent.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Pilot condemned acts of indecency against Dr BR Ambedkar and described the Centre’s inaction on persistent violence in Manipur as deeply unfortunate.

He asserted that the Congress would not remain a mute spectator and would continue to protest both inside and outside Parliament.

Party state president Dotasara accused the Modi government of fostering an “anti-Ambedkar narrative” to promote a pro-Godse agenda.

He also alleged misuse of central agencies like the ED and CBI to benefit a few crony capitalists and intimidate political opponents.