Cong Prez Poll: Dr Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi & Priyanka Gandhi casts their vote

Voting is underway for the post of Congress President.

While Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have cast their vote at the polling booth set up at the Congress headquarters in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi cast his vote for the party presidential election from the Sanganakallu village in Karnataka’s Ballari district.

Besides, former Prime Minister and veteran leader Dr Manmohan also cast his vote for the Congress Presidential post.

On October 19 the counting of votes will start and the result will be declared as soon as the counting gets over.

Congress Central Election Authority (CEA) Chairman had assured the voters of the secrecy of the ballot.

While issuing standard protocol for the voting till the counting of the votes, Chairman, CEA, Madhusudan Mistry said that there was no numbering on the papers and only counterfoil with detail will be kept with the Election Authority while the ballot boxes will be sealed and unsealed in front of election agents.

More than 9,000 delegates across the country will exercise their franchise to elect the new president.

Voting for the post of Congress President has started at 10 am which will continue till 4 pm.

Gandhi, who is leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra, cast his vote in a booth specially arranged for the polling purpose. Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar also cast his vote at Sanganakallu.