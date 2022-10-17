Cong Prez Election: Ashok Gehlot, BD Kalla among first few voters

Out of 414 delegates (voters), as of now 135 of them exercised the right of franchise in the Congress President election which began here at PCC HQ at 10 am.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, PCC President Govind Singh Dotasara, Education Minister B D Kalla were among the few first voters who cast their votes, a party spokesman told SNS.

Two contestants Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are in the poll fray.

Kharge’s four polling agents Naseem Akhtar, Ram Singh Kaswa, Lalit Toonwal, Mumtaz Maseeh, and Tharoor’s six agents including Avinash Thanvi, Rameshwar Vijay, Dr Deepak Choudhary have already taken over their position and seen the election preparations, a party spokesman Swarnim told SNS on Sunday.

Four DROs: Lokesh Jindal from Maharashtra, Sharik Ahmed from Uttar Pradesh, Jayendra from Uttarakhand, and Digivijay of U.P. Every voter has been provided an ID card with a bar code which would be checked at the booth.