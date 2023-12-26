Cong preparing road map for 2024 LS polls: AICC’s MP in-charge

The newly appointed AICC in-charge of Madhya Pradesh, Jitendra Singh, on Tuesday held a meeting with the Congress leaders here to review the party’s poor performance in the recent state assembly polls and begin preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Singh said that even though the Congress did not perform well in the assembly elections, it is encouraging to see the enthusiasm among the party workers to fare well in the general election next year.

“Today we held a meeting to discuss the preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections,” Singh said.

Advertisement

Ahead of the meeting, newly elected MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari said that the party workers had gathered to discuss and strategise road map for the coming Lok Sabha elections. “I believe that the future will favour the people of Madhya Pradesh and Congress workers,” he hoped.

Patwari said that the future belongs to Congress as it represents positive ideology and public trust. He said that the Congress is gearing up for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections as it is armed with the organisational skills and unwavering dedication of party workers.

“The party’s priority is to increase its 40% vote share in the assembly elections and propagate the Congress ideology into every household. Anyone can stumble but true defeat happens to only those who fail to rise after a fall,” Patwari said.

“It is a challenging situation but with the joint efforts of every Congress soldier, it is quite possible for the party to perform better in Madhya Pradesh in the general election,” Patwari maintained.